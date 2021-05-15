Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,299 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 411,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 375,313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

