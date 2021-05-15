Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 115,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

