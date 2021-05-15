Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

