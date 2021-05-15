Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $304,000 in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Freedom by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

