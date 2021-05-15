Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $258,000 Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ProAssurance stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.