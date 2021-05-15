Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

