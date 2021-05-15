Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

