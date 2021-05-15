Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

