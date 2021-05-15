Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.29 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.98 ($0.27). 10,271,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,389,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.