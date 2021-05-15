Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

