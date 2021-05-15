Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 129285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £454.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

