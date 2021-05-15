HC Wainwright Increases Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of HL opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 182,416 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

