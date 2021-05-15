HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.54.

Precigen stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Precigen has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,699,403 shares in the company, valued at $169,274,215.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 809,729 shares of company stock worth $5,717,063. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Precigen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

