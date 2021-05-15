HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

