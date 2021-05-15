HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $69,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 918,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

