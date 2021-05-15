Head to Head Analysis: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get SecureWorks alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SecureWorks and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 3 2 0 0 1.40 Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

SecureWorks currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Opera has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.02 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -70.89 Opera $334.86 million 3.64 $57.90 million $0.55 18.56

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27% Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10%

Risk and Volatility

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats SecureWorks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing. The company was founded in March and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.