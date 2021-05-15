HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHR. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HHR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

