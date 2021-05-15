HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. 412,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,510. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

