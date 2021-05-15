Hegic (HEGIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.71 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $94.85 million and $3.71 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

