Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post sales of $186.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $752.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.06 million to $757.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $785.94 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $804.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

