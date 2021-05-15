Helius Medical Technologies (HSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post earnings of C($1.53) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.85) by C$1.54. The business had revenue of C$0.25 million during the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a non-implantable investigational medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

