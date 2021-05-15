HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €95.00 ($111.76) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.10 ($102.47).

Shares of HFG opened at €67.02 ($78.85) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.90. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

