Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

