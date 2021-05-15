Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.