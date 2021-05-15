Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

