Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 118,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 698.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

