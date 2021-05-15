Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.03.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.