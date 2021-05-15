High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

