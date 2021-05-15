Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SNLN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 4,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $16.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

