Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HKMPF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HKMPF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

