Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

