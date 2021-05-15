Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.65

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and traded as high as $99.03. Hitachi shares last traded at $98.84, with a volume of 24,439 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

