Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Earnings History for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

