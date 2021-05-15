Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

