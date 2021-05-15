Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hologic by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.74 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

