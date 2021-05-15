Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.90. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

