Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

HCG stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

