Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Down 22.9%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) shares traded down 22.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

