Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post sales of $477.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

