Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Hostess Brands to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.71 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.