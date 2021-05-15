HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 448.80 ($5.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 433.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

