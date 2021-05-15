Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $14.48. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 20,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

