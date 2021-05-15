Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595,532 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Hub Group worth $27,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

HUBG opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.