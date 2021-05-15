Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

