Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.28. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.