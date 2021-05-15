Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $76.07. 291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 444.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 390.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

