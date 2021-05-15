ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

ICON Public stock opened at $229.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.06. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ICON Public by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.