IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

