Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

