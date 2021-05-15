Ieq Capital LLC Invests $358,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

