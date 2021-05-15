Ieq Capital LLC Invests $417,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254,361 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after acquiring an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

